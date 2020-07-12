Covid-19: Authorities re-impose lockdown in Srinagar

After a huge rise in Covid-19 positive cases and deaths in recent days, the administration Sunday decided to re-impose lockdown in Srinagar from Monday.

“In view of a major spike in Covid-19, we'll have to carve out containment zones for effective restrictions in different areas of Srinagar. Local cooperation is solicited in the best interest of public health. Notified (sic),” Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary, tweeted.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

An official said no entry and exit will be allowed without a movement pass from the red zones in case of essential services. “No civilian or employee shall be allowed to come out or go inside a red zone without a valid movement-proof,” he said.

Besides, all the departments have been put on high alert, the official said and added no employee of the essential services department will be allowed to proceed on leave.

He informed that a roaster of sanitization will be made by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), adding that the SMC team will be accompanied by health and revenue teams during the sanitization.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Srinagar, has been directed to immediately alert all Block Medical Officers and Zonal Medical Officers to depute medical staff by order for respective red zones. In the last 10-days, Srinagar has recorded 18 deaths and over 640 Covid-19 positive cases.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 12

Authorities in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kupwara district have already re-imposed lockdown in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 positive cases.

Due to the spurt in Covid-19 cases, doctors and medical experts have been urging the government to re-impose lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly virus further. A rapid progression over the past one month led to J&K crossing 10,000 Covid-19 positives on Saturday.

While J&K had reached 5000-mark of cases on 14 June, in less than a month, the cases doubled and reached 10156 on Saturday.