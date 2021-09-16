Covid-19: Ban on Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand lifted

Nainital High Court lifts the ban on Chardham Yatra, ordering following Covid-19 protocols for visitors. 800 devotees will be allowed at Kedarnath Dham, 1,200 at Badrinath Dham, 600 at Gangotri and 400 devotees at Yamunotri Dham in a day.

The court also ordered mandatory Covid- negative report and double vaccination certificate for devotees.

