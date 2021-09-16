Covid-19: Ban on Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand lifted

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2021, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 13:08 ist
Kedarnath Temple. Credit: iStock photo

Nainital High Court lifts the ban on Chardham Yatra, ordering following Covid-19 protocols for visitors. 800 devotees will be allowed at Kedarnath Dham, 1,200 at Badrinath Dham, 600 at Gangotri and 400 devotees at Yamunotri Dham in a day.

The court also ordered mandatory Covid- negative report and double vaccination certificate for devotees.

 

Uttarakhand
chardham
Coronavirus
India News

