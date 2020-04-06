Be cautious, not afraid: Punjab man after recovery

COVID-19: Be cautious, not afraid, says Punjab man after recovery

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 06 2020, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 20:56 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old coronavirus survivor in Punjab on Monday asked people to be cautious, not afraid of the disease.

Fateh Singh, who was ung treatment at the civil hospital in Nawanshahr district of Punjab, tested negative twice on April 4 and 5. He will soon be discharged from the hospital, officials said.

He and his family members were admitted to the hospital on March 19, they said.

Singh’s 70-year-old father had died recently due to coronavirus.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

“If anyone contracts coronavirus, one should get treatment for that and should not be scared of it. This can be treated. Have courage and keep yourself internally strong. And there is no need to worry,” Singh said in a video message, which was released by state authorities.

He also asked people to maintain hygiene and wash their hands regularly to keep the deadly disease at bay.

“Wear a mask when you go out and have your meal after washing your hands. Avoid crowded areas,” he added.

In his video message, Singh thanked the health staff at the civil hospital for taking care of patients. 

