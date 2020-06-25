COVID-19 cases cross 2,000-mark in UP; death toll mounts to 611

Uttar Pradesh recorded 15 more deaths and 636 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally past the 2,000-mark as the fatalities mounted to 611.

At 20,193 cases, the state has added 12,370 to the count since June 1 when the Centre began the "Unlock-1" phase, gradually lifting the curbs imposed nationwide to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Up to June 1, the state had reported 7,823 cases and 213 deaths due to COVID-19.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said 13,119 of the infected have been treated and discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases stands at 6,463, he told reporters.

He said 16,521 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the number of samples tested so far to over 6.20 lakh.

Accredited social health activists (ASHA) workers have tracked over 18.53 lakh migrant workers and 1,623 of them were found symptomatic, Awasthi said.

"Of the symptomatic people, 217 have been found coronavirus positive and are undergoing treatment," he said, adding that the state government was emphasising on surveillance to check the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of its transmission.

Awasthi said the chief minister has directed officials to use COVID Care Fund for setting up coronavirus testing laboratories in every district of the state.