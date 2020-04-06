COVID-19 cases cross 500 in Delhi, government mulls taking over private hospitals for treatment

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 503 with over 63 per cent linked to the religious congregation in Nizammuddin, and the death toll rose to seven on Sunday.

As many as 58 fresh cases and one death were reported. In the wake of a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has directed the health department to identify private hospitals which can be taken over by the government to treat COVID-19 patients, official sources said.

The COVID-19 cases include 320 people who took part in Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin last month, with 19 new cases from the congregation being reported on Sunday.

A sanitation worker at NDMC's Charak Palika Hospital in south Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and another 30 staffers who came in contact with him have been placed under quarantine, officials said.

The sanitation worker is not a full-time employee of the civic body, they said.

He was suffering from fever and was referred to RML hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said.

Eight Malaysian citizens, who attended the Tablighi congregation, were caught by immigration authorities at the IGI Airport while trying to flee the country through a special flight arranged for the stranded travellers of that nation, officials said.

They were hiding in the Delhi-NCR region and tried to take the advantage of a special flight arranged by the Malaysian High Commission for their citizens stranded in India due to the coronavirus-triggered 21-day lockdown.

Sources said that as the Delhi government has limited resources , ICU wards, beds and other facilities of private hospitals can be used to deal with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases.

Officials have been asked to prepare a list of private hospitals that can be taken over if needed.

"In a recent meeting, the LG directed officials to prepare a list of private hospitals which can be taken over by government in case a need arises and their infrastructure can be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

"The government will provide treatment to coronavirus patients admitted at these hospitals," a source said.

Residents of Ibrahimpur village in north Delhi's Burari are blocking roads and putting barricades to prevent the entry of outsiders into the area.

There are five entry points of Ibrahimpur village wherein temporary ropes and wooden blockades have been set upto ensure that no outsider gains entry into the area.

Vegetable and milk vendors, who are part of the essential services, are allowed to enter the village if they have hand sanitizers.

Meanwhile, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) Ramesh Negi has written to district magistrates to ensure that curfew passes are issued to the caregivers of disabled people.

This is the second such letter written by Negi. The first letter was written on April 1.

According to the police, over 170 cases were registered and 3,531 people detained in the national capital on Sunday for violation of government orders during the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus.

As many as 176 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5pm.

A total of 3,531 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 388 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

A total of 782 movement passes have been issued, the police said.

A man suspected to have contracted the coronavirus infection allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the third floor of a hospital in central Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The 37-year-old man was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on March 31, they said.

Around 11.30 pm on Saturday, he jumped from the third floor of the hospital. He first hit a tin roof before hitting the ground, fracturing his leg, police said.

His condition is stable and the result for his coronavirus test is still awaited.

The National Green Tribunal-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee has asked the Central Pollution Control Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ascertain the impact of the lockdown on the water quality of the Yamuna and submit a report within a week.

The directions come in the wake of several people sharing pictures of a fuller and cleaner Yamuna on social media, attributing the reduction in pollution levels in the river to the 21-day lockdown enforced to contain the spread of deadly COVID-19.