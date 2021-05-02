Covid-19 cases, deaths continue to surge in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir continued to witness a significant uptick in Covid-19 cases, with the Union Territory (UT) reporting 3,571 fresh cases on Sunday to take the case tally to 183486. As many as 40 deaths pushed the death toll to 2,370.

With just 1,453 recoveries, the number of active cases has increased to 32,421. The total recoveries stand at 1,48,695, with the recovery rate decreasing sharply in the last two weeks. Covid infections are witnessing an upsurge and in the last six days J&K recorded nearly 21,000 cases. The UT witnessed in excess of 3,000 Covid cases for the 6th day in a row.

On Saturday J&K had recorded its worst-ever death toll of 47 and 3832 Covid-19 cases in a single day. As Srinagar district continues to report over 1,000 cases daily for the last one week, the administration on Sunday declared it as Red zone while the rest of the 19 districts of the UT were declared as Orange zones.

The categorisation was made during a review meeting of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction chaired by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

Restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain imposed across the UT in the wake of the 84-hour lockdown announced by the government on Thursday evening.

The government on Saturday announced the extension of the lockdown in four districts - Jammu and three others in the valley - till Thursday morning. Educational institutions in J&K shall also remain closed till May 31 in view of the prevailing Covid-19 surge, the government said on Sunday.

In a new set of guidelines issued in this regard, the State Executive Committee of the J&K’s Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction this afternoon, the government ordered closure of schools, tuition centres, colleges, universities and technical educational institutions in the union territory in view of the surge in infections.

The teaching staff has been asked to continue imparting online classes to the students from home while the courses requiring practical or research work have been exempted from the restrictions.