COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 1,154; death toll 24

COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 1,154; death toll 24

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2020, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 21:23 ist
A man feeds pigeons at Ansari Road during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 1154 on Sunday, with 85 fresh cases and five deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 746 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people related to a religious congregation held in Nizamuddin area last month.

By Saturday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1,069, including 19 deaths.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

With five more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi rises to 24.

Out of the total cases, 27 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
New Delhi
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

 