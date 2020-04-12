COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 1,154; death toll 24

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 1154 on Sunday, with 85 fresh cases and five deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 746 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people related to a religious congregation held in Nizamuddin area last month.

By Saturday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1,069, including 19 deaths.

With five more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi rises to 24.

Out of the total cases, 27 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.