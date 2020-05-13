COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 2,107; death toll reaches 95

At least 91 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases in the worst hit district of Madhya Pradesh to 2,107, an official said on Wednesday.

Besides, three more persons died of COVID-19 in the district, raising the toll to 95, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

The three victims, a 66-year-old man and two women, aged 52 and 45, succumbed to the disease at a private hospital here on Monday. They were also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other ailments, he said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

In the last 24 hours, 91 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the district's tally from 2,016 to 2,107, he said.

So far, 988 patients have been discharged here after recovery, the official said.

The outbreak of the deadly viral infection was first reported in Indore on March 24, when four persons tested positive for it, he added.

As per data analysis, the COVID-19 death rate in the district, which falls under the red zone, was 4.51 per cent on Wednesday morning. For the last 18 days, the fatality rate in the district has been below five per cent.

Indore, the state's industrial hub, is one of the COVID-19 hotstpots in the country.