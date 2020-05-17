COVID-19 cases nearing 10,000 mark in Delhi

The number of COVID-19 cases in New Delhi is nearing the 10,000 mark and death toll approaching 150, with 422 new cases and 19 more deaths added to the official bulletin on Saturday.

The total number of cases has touched 9,755 and the death toll is at 148. However, the 19 deaths added to the official toll did not happen in the past 24 hours and these were added to the bulletin after the Death Audit Committee declared COVID-19 as the primary cause of their death.

May alone has reported 6,240 or 63.96% of the total cases reported in the National capital since the first case was detected on March 2.

According to the bulletin, 276 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 4,202. There are 5,405 people still under treatment, including 2,142 in home isolation.

A total of 1.35 lakh samples have been tested so far, including 4,946 fresh samples.

On May 14, Delhi had reported 472 cases, the highest for a single day. On May 15, 425 cases were reported and on May 16, it was 438.