COVID-19: 'City of Taj Mahal' Agra emerges as 'hottest' spot in Uttar Pradesh

Agra, the city of Taj Mahal, has emerged as the 'hottest' spot in Uttar Pradesh for COVID-19 notwithstanding what the state government touted the 'Agra Model' in combating the virus infection.

Of the total 550 coronavirus positive cases in the state as on Monday, Agra alone accounted for 140 cases, according to the official sources here.

As many as 47 cases of coronavirus positive were reported from Agra district in the past two days. Several COVID-19 cases were reported from the rural areas also triggering alarm bells in the administration.

According to the sources, at least 20 cases of coronavirus positive were attributed to one city-based private hospital only. The owner of the hospital, a doctor himself, had earlier been booked for hiding information about his COVID-19 affected son. The doctor was also later found to be infected with the virus.

The first case of coronavirus positive in UP had been reported from Agra only.

According to the officials, over 1.65 lakh people had been screened in the town. Over one hundred hotspots had been identified in the town and had been completely sealed. As many as 2264 samples from the district have so far been tested.