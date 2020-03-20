COVID-19: CRPF asks personnel on leave not to join duties till April 5

Amid looming novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has directed its men on leave not to join duties till April 5 while leaves of personnel intending to go home on vacations have been cancelled.

“All our men, including officers, who are on leave, have been asked not to join duties till April 5. Their leave period has been extended for 15 days,” CRPF’s officiating spokesman in Srinagar Neeraj Rathore, said.

Similarly, he said, leaves of personnel, who intend to leave Kashmir for vacations, have been cancelled and only emergency cases will be allowed to avail leave. “In view of the deadly virus, every unit has mobilized it’s Medical Intervention Rooms (MIRs) where a doctor is always on duty and screening is done,” Rathore said.

“Those with even normal flu are being screened and so far there is no case of high viral load among CRPF men deployed across Kashmir,” he added.

A 34-year-old Army man from the Ladakh Scouts was detected to be COVID-19 positive after he came in touch with his father, who had returned from Iran from a pilgrimage recently. Army sources said the soldier, who is a native of Chuchot village of Leh, was on casual leave from February 25 to March 1. He rejoined his unit on March 2 in Leh.