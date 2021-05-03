Covid-19 curfew extended by two days in Uttar Pradesh

Covid-19 curfew extended by two days in Uttar Pradesh

All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Thursday 7 am

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 03 2021, 13:10 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 13:10 ist
A deserted view of roads during government imposed weekend lockdown in Prayagraj, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided to increase the duration of the weekend lockdown by 48 hours to cover Tuesday and Wednesday also.

"The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am has been extended for 48 hours. Now it will continue till May 6 till 7 am," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Thursday 7 am.

This arrangement is for this week only, he said adding that decision has been taken for breaking the chain of coronavirus.

During this period, all essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue, a senior official said, but refused to term it as a "lockdown", preferring "closure" instead

On April 29, the state government had announced that weekend lockdowns will now cover Mondays too.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is America a racist country?

Is America a racist country?

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

DH Toon | 'Sorry, EC can't talk for obvious reasons'

DH Toon | 'Sorry, EC can't talk for obvious reasons'

Historic 2nd term for Left in Kerala; draws blank in WB

Historic 2nd term for Left in Kerala; draws blank in WB

The genesis of poking political nose into police force

The genesis of poking political nose into police force

Assembly poll results will impact national politics

Assembly poll results will impact national politics

Reality of forest fires

Reality of forest fires

 