Covid-19 curfew extended by two days in Uttar Pradesh

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided to increase the duration of the weekend lockdown by 48 hours to cover Tuesday and Wednesday also.
"The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am has been extended for 48 hours. Now it will continue till May 6 till 7 am," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI.
All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Thursday 7 am.
This arrangement is for this week only, he said adding that decision has been taken for breaking the chain of coronavirus.
During this period, all essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue, a senior official said, but refused to term it as a "lockdown", preferring "closure" instead
On April 29, the state government had announced that weekend lockdowns will now cover Mondays too.
