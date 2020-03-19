COVID-19: Day after testing coronavirus positive, three of Italy-returned family rushed to Jaipur's SMS Hospital

The three members of a Rajasthan family who had recently returned from Italy and tested positive for coronavirus were rushed to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Thursday.

Jhunjhunu Collector Umardeen Khan said they were sent to the Jaipur hospital at 3 pm along with a team of doctors.

A couple and their two-year-old daughter who had recently returned from Italy were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday, prompting the Rajasthan government to impose gathering restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in the entire state.

The patients belong to Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu and had returned from Italy on March 8.

The collector said a curfew within 1-km of their residence was imposed till Friday and people in the area have been advised to stay indoors.

Around 350 members of the medical staff are going door-to-door to trace the suspects who came in contact with the family.

Khan said from Friday, various teams of doctors and nursing personnel will conduct a survey within a radius of three to five kilometres of the patients' house.

DSP Jagdish Chandra Sharma told PTI that an additional police force has been deployed in the area in the wake of the curfew orders.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a high-level meeting advised people to stay indoors.

He said action will be taken under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code against the suspected patients who do not comply with the home isolation norms.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh informed that 1,100 people have been kept in home isolation in the state, of which 265 are in Jaipur.