Covid-19 death tally goes up to 190 in Ladakh, 88 fresh cases reported in Leh

The Covid-19 death toll in Ladakh has climbed to 190 following a fatality in Kargil, while 88 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 18,750 in the union territory, officials said on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stand at 1,581 which includes 1,386 cases in Leh district and 213 cases in Kargil district, they said.

While 136 people died because of coronavirus in Leh, 54 died in Kargil. Of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the officials said 71 were detected in Leh and 17 in Kargil.

They said a total of 120 patients were also discharged after successful treatment, taking the number of those cured to 16,979, which account for over 90 per cent of the total cases. Out of the total patients cured, 98 patients were discharged in Leh and 22 in Kargil.

