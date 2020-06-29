Covid-19 death toll climbs to 62 in Bihar; no. of cases 9,224

Covid-19 death toll climbs to 62 in Bihar

Bihar reported four more Covid-19 fatalities on Sunday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 62 in the state, while the number of cases shot up to 9,224 with 245 fresh ones, the health department said.

Of the four fatalities, two were reported from Patna, while one each was reported from Rohtas and Nawada, it said, adding that all the victims had comorbidities.

Of the 62 deaths in Bihar, Darbhanga, Patna and Saran have accounted for five each, while four have been reported from Begusarai.

Coronavirus cases have been reported from all 38 districts of the state and those with the higher numbers are Patna (584), Bhagalpur (479), Madhubani (439), Siwan (402), Begusarai (398), Rohtas (330) and Khagaria (298).

Bihar has 2,006 active COVID-19 cases currently, while 7,156 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

The health department said the recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 78 per cent in the state, significantly higher than the national average of 58.20 per cent.

A total of 2,05,832 samples have been tested for the disease in the state so far. 

