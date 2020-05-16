COVID-19 death toll in Delhi rises to 129; 438 fresh cases take tally to 9,333

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 129, even as the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the national capital climbed to 9,333 on Saturday, authorities said.

The city had recorded 472 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike, on Thursday.

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Delhi health department said, with six more fatalities reported, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 129.

It, however, said the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Friday, the total number of cases stood at 8,895, including 123 deaths.

With 438 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has mounted to 9,333.