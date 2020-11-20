Covid-19: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urges AAP leaders, workers to visit public places, distribute free masks

Kejriwal urges AAP leaders to distribute free masks

  Nov 20 2020
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged AAP leaders and workers to distribute masks free of cost to those not wearing it and described this as the best form of patriotism and service to humanity.

The AAP national convener also urged other political parties to ask their volunteers to do the same.

"Dear AAP MLAs, MPs, councillors, volunteers. Go to public places n distribute free masks to those not wearing a mask. Today, this is the best deshbhakti n manav sewa.  I urge all political parties also to ask their volunteers to do this. Lets join hands to stop spread of corona," he said in a tweet. 

