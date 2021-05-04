Delhi govt to provide Rs 5000 aid to auto, taxi drivers

Covid-19: Delhi govt to provide Rs 5,000 aid to auto, taxi drivers; provide free ration to 72 lakh people

The Delhi government provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of 1.56 lakh auto and taxi drivers during last year's lockdown as well

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2021, 14:04 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 14:04 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government will provide free ration to 72 lakh ration card holders in the city for the next two months and financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to help people tide over the Covid-19 crisis.

However, he said, this does not mean that the lockdown imposed in the national capital to break the chain of transmission will last for two months.

Also Read | HC hears PIL for increase in cremation, burial sites in Delhi; seeks Centre, Delhi govt's response

Kejriwal said he hoped the situation in Delhi will improve and lockdown will not be needed.

The Delhi government provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of 1.56 lakh auto and taxi drivers during last year's lockdown and will do so again to help them, Kejriwal said.

The national capital is under lockdown till May 10 due to a steep rise in number of Covid-19 cases.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Arvind Kejriwal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Myanmar bomb blasts kill 5 including ousted lawmaker

Myanmar bomb blasts kill 5 including ousted lawmaker

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'

DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'

Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity

Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

 