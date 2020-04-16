Delhi govt to setup paid-quarantine facilities

COVID-19: Delhi govt to setup paid-quarantine facilities in 3 hotels

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2020, 02:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 02:38 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi government will set up quarantine facilities at three private hotels in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Wednesday.

People using quarantine facilities at the Welcome Hotel, the Vivanta by Taj and the Piccadily Hotel will have to pay Rs 3,100, excluding the Goods and Services Tax, per day, according to the official.

The official said these hotels are located in the Southwest District of Delhi. The district administration has issued orders for setting up the paid-quarantine facilities by reserving 767 rooms in these hotels.

The move comes three days after the government directed all district magistrates to identify paid-quarantine facilities in their respective areas in wake of coronavirus outbreak in the national capital.

"The payment at these hotels will be made by the actual beneficiary from the day the beneficiary occupies the room. However, request for payment of advance may be avoided," the official said.

Laundry facility to be provided to such guests will be separated in such a way so that it does not mix up with the laundry facility of other guests.

"Meals to such guest will be served in their rooms only in disposable plates," the official added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
quarantine
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Greenland ice sheet shrinks by record amount: Study

Greenland ice sheet shrinks by record amount: Study

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

 