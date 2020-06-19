COVID-19: Delhi Health minister in ICU as health declines; also diagnosed with pneumonia

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago, was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday after his condition deteriorated, officials said.

Jain's oxygen level dipped and has been shifted to the ICU of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. He has also been diagnosed with pneumonia, they said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

He was admitted to the hospital on Monday night with COVID-19 symptoms like fever and low oxygen levels. A sample test on Tuesday returned negative but a repeat test the next day confirmed the virus infection.

Following his hospitalisation, the ministries held by Jain was given to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The 55-year-old politician, a close aide of Kejriwal, has been in the forefront of the Delhi government's activities against the spread of the pandemic. He has been holding regular media briefings every morning.

He also attended the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.