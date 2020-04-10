COVID-19: Delhi man hides visit to Tablighi Jamaat, his locality becomes containment zone

A man, who was in home quarantine, roamed around the capital amid COVID-19 outbreak, visited the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in south Delhi's Nizamuddin and hid the details when questioned about his movements by doctors and later police.

Now thanks to his irresponsible behaviour, the locality he lives in, Najafgarh, in the national capital, is now declared a containment zone and two of his family members have tested positive for COVID-19

Police has registered a case against him under sections 188 (disobeying instructions of public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, which are punishable with a jail term of up to six months or fine or with both if found guilty.

The incident came to light when police did a verification at his residence and found him not at home. The Delhi government has provided mobile numbers and addresses of over 27,000 people, who were instructed to be in home quarantine, to the police so that they can trace their movements and check whether people in home quarantine were actually staying in their designated places.

During physical verification, police found that he was not at home and later during the enquiry, he did not disclose where all he went or the persons he contacted.

Police said on Friday that his mobile phone call records and tracking showed that he had visited Tablighi Jamaat campus in Nizamuddin. However, police said, "even during repeated medical and police enquiry, he withheld this fact without ever disclosing it to the authorities."

"He has jeopardised the health of the local community and his family members. Two of his family members have been found positive. As a fallout, the affected area has been declared a containment zone. Legal action has been initiated against him," police added.

According to official statistics, 430 out of 720 cases reported in the national capital is linked to a mid-march religious gathering organised by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin while a large number of cases in the country is also linked to people who attended the meet and then returned to their natives and their contacts. Over 2,300 people were evacuated from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in late March after the national lockdown was announced.

Earlier, a professor, who also did not disclose that he visited the Tablighi Jamaat, was slapped with a case in Uttar Pradesh.