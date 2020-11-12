Covid-19: Delhi records over 8,000 cases for first time

Covid-19: Delhi records over 8,000 cases for first time; 85 fatalities take toll to 7,228

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 12 2020, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 00:23 ist
Representative image.

Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday that took its infection tally to over 4.59 lakh, while 85 new fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,228, authorities said.

The total number of cases in the city stands at 4,59,975, according to the latest health department bulletin.

These fresh cases came out of 64,121 tests, including 19,304 RT-PCR tests, conducted the previous day. The city's positivity rate stood at 13.4 per cent, the bulletin said.

Delhi's previous highest single-day spike of 7,830 cases was recorded on Tuesday. It had also reported 83 deaths.

The city recorded 85 fatalities on Wednesday which pushed the death toll to 7,228.

The only time it recorded a higher number of deaths was on June 16 (93).

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 42,629 from 41,385 the previous day, the bulletin said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

'2-way transmission of coronavirus on mink farms found'

'2-way transmission of coronavirus on mink farms found'

 