Covid-19: Delhi records seven fatalities, 865 fresh cases

Delhi reported seven Covid-related fatalities for the second consecutive day on Thursday and registered 865 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 16.90 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, the national capital's caseload climbed to 20,37,061 and the death toll rose to 26,620.

Of the seven fatalities, Covid-19 was the primary cause of death in three cases, the health department said in its bulletin.

The fresh cases emerged from 5,117 tests, including 3,599 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, conducted the previous day, it said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 4,279. Of these, 3,143 patients are in home isolation, it added.

Only 296 of the 7,974 Covid-19 beds in the national capital are occupied at present, the data showed.

Delhi on Wednesday registered 1,040 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 21.16 per cent.

It logged 1,095 cases with a positivity rate of 22.74 per cent and six deaths on Tuesday.

On Monday, the city recorded 689 infections and three fatalities with a positivity rate of 29.42 per cent.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.