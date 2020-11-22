Covid-19: Delhi reports more RT-PCR tests than rapid antigen tests for the first time

The number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi has exceeded the number of rapid antigen tests for the first time while over 3.7 lakh people have been surveyed in containment zones as part of efforts to tackle Covid-19, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Sunday.

A review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month had decided to double RT-PCR tests and conducting survey in containment zones among others.

"For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi have exceeded the rapid antigen tests," a spokesperson of the Home Ministry said.

The spokesperson also said 250 ventilators have been delivered to the DRDO hospital and are being installed.

The house-to-house survey in containment zones in Delhi is progressing with the spokesperson saying that 3,70,729 persons have been surveyed November 20.

Keeping mind the shortage of health professionals, the spokesperson also said that AIIMS has started the process for recruitment of additional 207 Junior Residents.

The capital has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases since October 20 with the Delhi government officials attributing it to the festival season and laxity in adhering to norms like ensuring social distancing and wearing masks during a similar review meeting on November 2 chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

Keeping in mind the surging cases, Delhi government also restricted the number of guests at weddings to 50 from 200 while increasing the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.