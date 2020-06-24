Covid-19: Delhi's tally crosses 70k with 3788 new cases

Covid-19: Delhi's tally crosses 70,000 with 3,788 new cases; death toll rises to 2,365

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2020, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 19:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP

Delhi recorded 3,788 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city over the 70,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,365, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the city reported the highest single-day spike till now of 3,947 cases.

From Friday-Sunday, 3,000 or more fresh cases were being reported per day in the national capital. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded.

Sixty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,301 on Tuesday.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,365 and the total number of cases mounted to 70,390.

