Covid-19 fatalities show slight decline in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded a decline in Covid-19 deaths and cases on Friday compared to previous days with 43 fatalities and 3,848 positive cases reported in the last 24-hours.

It was for the first time in the last 10-days that the daily death count came down below 50. From May 12 to May 20 over 570 deaths were recorded in J&K.

The daily positive case also came down from 4,169 on Thursday to 3,848 on Friday.

As per a daily media bulletin, on Friday out of 43 deaths reported, 28 patients succumbed in Jammu and 15 in Kashmir.

The total number of active cases in J&K came down below 50,000-mark for the first time since May 11.

As of Friday, there are 49,893 active cases in the Union Territory (UT). With 3,848 more recoveries on Friday, the tally of total recoveries in the UT has reached 21,0547 which is nearly 80% of the total cases.

As per the details shared by the health department, 5,512 hospital beds have been designated for Covid-19 patients, of which 3,230 are occupied by patients admitted in various hospitals across J&K. 2,678 Covid patients are on oxygen support and 142 on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, normal life continued to remain affected across J&K in view of the Corona Curfew that entered into the 23rd straight day on Friday even as many people were booked for violating the lockdown. Till now nearly 7,000 persons have been fined and over 1,200 arrested for Covid violations in Kashmir valley.

On April 29, the J&K administration imposed curfew in 11 districts to curtail the spread of Covid-19, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.