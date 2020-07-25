Covid-19, financial crunch cast shadow on Kashmir's animal markets ahead of Bakr-Eid

With less than a week to go for Bakr-Eid, the Covid-19 scare and the ensuing liquidity crunch have directly impacted the sacrificial animal market in Kashmir.

The three-day festival which begins on August 1 is likely to be a low-key affair like the previous Eid which was celebrated on May 26.

On every Bakr-Eid, Muslims across Kashmir sacrifice animals worth Rs 500 crore. This year, however, according to the mutton dealers, the demand for sacrificial animals may shrink by 50% owing to the pandemic and the resultant general trade depression.

Usually, sacrificial animals are brought to Srinagar from neighboring districts. Every year, vendors from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir throng with their flock to the Eidgah ground in the old city, here. The spot, however, wears a deserted look this time around with just a minuscule of mutton dealers and customers present ahead of the Eid.

The vendors are not sure if this time they would be able to sell the animals due to fresh restrictions imposed by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Iqbal Khatana, who brings sheep from the neighbouring districts every year, said they weren't allowed to enter the city as thousands of residents would come in contact with each other during the trade.

“Situation this year is totally different as there is no hustle. In the last four days, I have sold only three sacrificial animals. People are not showing interest in purchasing cattle,” he said.

General Secretary, Kashmir Mutton Dealers Association, Mehraj-ud-Din Ganie said they feared the sales will reduce by over 50% as the pandemic has not only broken the back of the economy but also created a fear.

“There is a fear associated with qurbani (the ritual animal sacrifice) as not only would the butcher go home to home and could be a carrier of coronavirus, but also the distribution of the meat will be a problem for people. Families that would sacrifice two or three animals may come down to one animal at the most,” he said.

Usually, Ganie said, Kashmir mutton dealers would record sales of sacrificial animals to the tune of Rs 500 crore. But this time, he said, the sales would not touch even Rs 300 crore.

The clerics in Kashmir have also appealed to people to give top priority to health and safety while performing qurbani. Everybody must wear masks, carry sanitisers and maintain social distancing, they have suggested.