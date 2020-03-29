Four officials suspended for not enforcing lockdown

COVID-19: Four officials in Delhi suspended for not enforcing lock-down

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 29 2020, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 23:16 ist
Representative image.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday night suspended two top officials and issued a show-cause notice to two others on charges of failing to ensure the COVID-19 lock-down in the national capital effectively, a day after the city witnessed a massive exodus of migrant workers to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said the officers faced action for not taking any action to prevent the movement of migrant workers, who crowded the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to travel to Bihar and UP, thus making a mockery of the measures imposed to ensure social distancing to check the spread of COVID-19.

An official spokesperson said Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Renu Sharma and Principal Secretary (Finance) Rajiv Verma were suspended with immediate effect due to "serious lapse" in their duties to enforce the lock-down in the capital.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Land Buildings) Satya Gopal has been issued a show-cause notice. The Sub Divisional Magistrate (Seelampur) has also been issued a show-cause notice.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

While the statement did not mention the exact reasons for initiating disciplinary action against the officers, it said these four officers, who were responsible to ensure strict compliance to the instructions regarding containment of the spread of COVID-19, have "prima facie failed" to do so.

"These officers have failed to ensure public health and safety during the lock-down restrictions to combat COVID-19. Due to the serious lapse in performance of their duties, the competent authority has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officers," the statement said.

The disciplinary action came on a day the MHA issued fresh directions to the states not to allow migrant workers to move from cities to cities and on highways. On Saturday, Delhi had witnessed a massive movement of migrant workers towards borders to leave the city.

As authorities facilitated the travel of migrant workers, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Sunday morning issued strict instructions to police to not allow any such movement. A senior official said the Commissioner made it clear that "no one should be seen on Delhi roads".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Is it time we move to collaborative robots?

Is it time we move to collaborative robots?

Lockdown: Over 90 cities record minimal air pollution

Lockdown: Over 90 cities record minimal air pollution

COVID-19: India's airline industry may face insolvency

COVID-19: India's airline industry may face insolvency

India & COVID-19: Urgent need for a surgical strike

India & COVID-19: Urgent need for a surgical strike

Why novel coronavirus became a social media nightmare

Why novel coronavirus became a social media nightmare

 