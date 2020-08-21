Covid-19: Friday prayers held in Jamia Masjid Srinagar after five months

The historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar’s old city reopened for Friday congregational prayers for the first time after five months of lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The 600-year-old mosque was opened the first time for routine prayers on Wednesday. However, this was for the first weekly congregational prayer at the Jamia Masjid located in the congested Nowhatta area of the old city.

The government ordered reopening of religious places across Jammu and Kashmir from August 16 while asking the devotees to follow proper guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

For the convenience of those coming for prayers, the Jamia Masjid administration had put in place all the SOPs and other preventive measures including providing free masks and keeping the sanitisers inside the grand masjid and putting up posters of guidelines to be followed.

Till August 20 evening, 30,717 people had tested positive for the Covid-19 in J&K while nearly 600 people have died due to the deadly virus.

Hundreds of men and women offered the congregational Friday prayers while maintaining social distancing norms. As the call for prayers (Azaan) blared on loudspeakers, worshippers rushed towards Jamia Masjid to offer the prayers.

The Jamia Masjid, which is considered as a key point of the congregation, also remained closed for four months from August to December last year following the abrogation of Article 370.

Nowhatta and its adjoining areas are bastions of Valley’s head priest and separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar and are considered as the hotbed of ‘Azadi’ sentiment in the region.