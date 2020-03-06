COVID-19: Govt looks at 'cluster containment' strategy at Agra

Agra may turn out to be the first Indian city to implement "cluster containment" in order to check the spread of COVID-19 into the community, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed the Parliament on Thursday.

Six persons in the city of the Taj Mahal have picked up the novel coronavirus infection from a relative, an east Delhi man who met them returning from Italy. While the six are in isolation in a hospital, the incident has underscored the need for some restrictions to curb the spread of the virus within Agra.

The total number of cases positive stands at 30 on Thursday. Testing of 92 samples are in process and 23 samples are being “reconfirmed”, which means a second confirmatory test, after an initial positive result.

"The cases in Agra being transmitted to family members by the confirmed case (in Delhi) has necessitated putting up a containment plan to contain the cluster of cases in Agra," Vardhan said. The minister, however, didn't share details of the containment plan.

The cluster containment approach, according to a health ministry official, is to promptly check and sensitise every household within 3 km-radius of the house of an infected person and also those who have come in contact with the affected, to prevent community spread of the virus. Rapid response teams working with local health officials will implement the plan.

"The health officials will urge those having symptoms of cough, fever and breathing difficulty to get themselves tested and stay home quarantined, besides sensitising them to stay alert and look for symptoms and report if any," the official said.

"We have provided the containment action plan to all the states. A national-level training workshop has been planned for all the states and hospitals from other ministries on COVID-19 management on March 6, 2020, which will then be taken up to district level," Vardhan said.

Sharing the problems in managing the COVID19 outbreak in India, Vardhan told the MPs in both Houses that containing clusters due to the local transmission was an additional challenge as it required highly resource-intensive containment operations.

"With the increasingly global spread of the diseases, we are confronted with new challenges. The contact tracing of positive cases requires tracing of hundreds of contacts in multiple locations and monitoring their health."

The 30 positive cases include three Kerala individuals who have been discharged from hospitals. In addition, there are three cases from Delhi-NCR, (two with travel history from Italy, and one with travel history of Iran); six contacts of the first Delhi Case with travel history of Italy; one from Telangana with history of Dubai travel and Singapore contact, and 16 Italians and one driver (Indian), who was with the tourist group.

The health minister met representatives of the private healthcare industry to bring them into the COVID-19 management plans. The 14 Italians who on Wednesday were taken to the ITBP camp at Chhawla have now been shifted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon so that other clean inmates of the camp don't have to share the common space with the infected Italians. The private hospital kept them in a separate block.

"The 14 Italians and all the Indian patients are stable and being monitored. The earlier two suspected cases of Telangana have tested negative at NIV, Pune," the Health Ministry said.