Groom fined Rs 2,100 for not wearing mask in Indore

COVID-19: Groom fined Rs 2,100 for not wearing mask in Indore

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 15 2020, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 19:01 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

A groom was fined Rs 2,100 on Monday after civic officials in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the state's worst coronavirus-hit district, saw him sit in a vehicle with 12 others who were part of his marriage party, none of them wearing masks.

Indore Municipal Corporation Health Officer Vivek Gangrade said Dharmendra Nirale was fined while department officials were on a routine round to see if social distancing norms were being followed in view of the outbreak.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"While the administration has allowed 12 people to take part in a marriage function, in this case all 12 were sitting close inside a single vehicle, that too without wearing masks. We recovered Rs 2,100 as fine on the spot from Nirale," he said.

The fine comprised Rs 1,100 for not maintaining social distance and Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks, Gangrade said.

Indore has a total of 4,069 COVID-19 cases currently, and 174 people have died of the infection.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Indore
Madhya Pradesh

What's Brewing

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

 