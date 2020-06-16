COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Congress legislature party leader quarantines self at home

HP Congress legislature party leader quarantines self

Himachal Pradesh Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri has quarantined himself at his home over fears that he may have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

Journalist-turned-politician Agnihotri wrote a post on Facebook about this around 12.45 am on Tuesday.

In the post written in Hindi, he said he might have come in contact with a COVID-19-positive person while discharging his duties as a public representative. 

"Though the social distance was maintained and I am feeling fully healthy, I am quarantining myself at my home till further information," Agnihotri said in the post. 

