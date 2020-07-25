Covid-19 hospitals in Srinagar admit positive cases on referral basis only

With Kashmir witnessing an alarming spike in the number of coronavirus cases, Covid-19 designated hospitals in Srinagar are admitting patients on a referral basis only while those who are asymptomatic are admitted to various Covid care centres.

The decision, an official said, was taken to ensure the optimal use of facilities available at the category-A level hospitals and at the same time unburden them in the wake of increased patient load - both symptomatic as well as asymptomatic.

On July 18, the Srinagar district administration had released a video stating that hospitals were full. “Hospitals are full. Now there are no beds available for patients. When hospitals run out of space to deal with the pandemic, people have no option but to take care of themselves and exercise precaution,” reads the caption of the video.

The number of active positive cases in Srinagar till 24 July was 2088 while the total number of active cases across Kashmir was 5736. The city has only 800 dedicated Covid beds, according to the officials; around 100 beds have ventilator support. Across J&K, 302 deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded so far.

However, Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, said the government is not planning on home isolating the asymptomatic Covid-19 positive cases or those with mild symptoms to decrease the burden on the hospitals, as of now.

“There are a total of 340 Covid-19 patients across J&K who are currently undergoing oxygen therapy and only six patients are on ventilators. There are enough beds available as of now and the government is further increasing the capacity in various districts as well as in Srinagar,” he said.

About the availability of ventilators, Dulloo said that the government had requisitioned for more and some have already reached Srinagar while some more are on way.

On home quarantine, he pointed out that the possibility has been considered.

“The possibility will be considered if a significant percentage of patients will turn asymptomatic. The stage has not come yet," he said.

Notwithstanding Health Commissioner’s assurances, a senior medico in Srinagar said the health system was crumbling in Kashmir and non-adherence to the government’s Covid protocol appear to be the biggest hurdles in J&K's battle against coronavirus.

Several disturbing videos have surfaced in recent days from Srinagar hospitals showing helplessness of patients amid lack of beds and shortage of medicines.