COVID-19: India now world's seventh worst-hit country

India on Monday became the seventh hardest-hit nations by COVID-19 as it reported an increase of 8,392 cases, taking the total confirmed cases to 1,90,535, as the government eased lockdown conditions to allow free movement of people and restart economic activity.

In the process, India surpassed the total cases of Germany and France that have 1,83,494 and 1,88,882 cases of Sars-Cov-2 infections, respectively.

India’s death toll also spiked by 230 to touch 5,394, more than double the number of fatalities reported on May 15.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 93,322, while 91,818 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said, pegging the recovery rate at 48.19%.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of deaths – 2,286 – due to COVID-19, followed by Gujarat (1,038), Delhi (473), Madhya Pradesh (350), and West Bengal (317). These five states have recorded 83% of all COVID-19 deaths in the country.

In the number of cases too, Maharashtra leads the pack with 67,655 cases, an increase of 2,487 since Sunday, followed by Tamil Nadu 22,333 confirmed cases, Delhi (19,844), Gujarat (16,779), Rajasthan (8,831) and Madhya Pradesh (8,089).

The number of active cases in Maharashtra is 36,040, followed by Delhi (10,893), Tamil Nadu (9,403), Gujarat (5,822) and West Bengal (3,027). Out of the 93,322 active cases in India, the top five states account for 70%. Active cases include patients who are receiving treatment at COVID-19 facilities and exclude those who have recovered and the dead.