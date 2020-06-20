COVID-19: Indore records 42 new infections; tally at 4,288

With 42 persons testing positive for coronavirus, the case count in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has reached 4,288 on Saturday, a health official said.

At least 1,768 swab samples were tested in the district, of which reports of 42 patients have come out positive in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 4,288, the official said.

The district also recorded four deaths that have taken the toll to 193, he said.

The latest casualties included two patients in their 60s, the official said, without disclosing the exact dates of the deaths.

As per the latest data, the district has recorded a recovery rate of 74 per cent as on Saturday morning and 3,168 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

Indore's COVID-19 mortality rate was at 4.5 per cent, which continues to be higher than the national death rate.