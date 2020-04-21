COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir’s doubling rate stands at 11.5 days

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 11. 5 days while the number of Red Zones has doubled in the Union Territory during the last two weeks.

According to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) figures, Jammu and Kashmir stands in the list of 18 states/union territories which have shown improvement as compared to the national average, as on April 19. The national average of COVID-19 doubling is 7.5 days. Jammu and Kashmir figures in the list of nine States and UTs whose doubling rate is less than 20 days.

However, the spurt in the number of Red Zones in Kashmir is becoming a serious concern for the administration. From 45 Red Zones on April 6, the number has doubled in Jammu and Kashmir during the last two weeks. Majority of the Red Zones – 84 are in Kashmir valley while seven are in Jammu division.

Eight districts of J&K have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots by the MoHFW. Of them, six have been classified as hotspots with a large outbreak of COVID-19 and two as hotspots with clusters. Srinagar, Jammu, Bandipora, Baramulla, Udhampur and Kupwara districts have been identified as hotspots with a large outbreak of COVID-19 cases while Shopian, Rajouri have been identified as hotspots with clusters.

As many as 368 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir over the past one month.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Pole said that the “Red Zone Management Plan” formulated by the government last week, was being followed thoroughly.

“The immediate focus is to increase our capacity to do contact tracing and collect samples for testing of COVID-19. Teams of healthcare professionals have been formed block-wise and trained to collect samples,” Pole said.

He said even though there was an increase in the number of positive cases, the manpower available with the administration was sufficient to deal even with an extremely worst situation.