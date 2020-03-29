COVID-19: Jammu & Kashmir reports second death as 55-year-old man loses battle for life

A 55-year- old man from North Kashmir's Baramulla district, who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, died at a Srinagar hospital on Sunday. This is the second death due to the novel coronavirus so far in Jammu & Kashmir.

A doctor at the Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar said the patient, who was kept in isolation ward after testing positive on Saturday, succumbed to death om Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Tangmarg, Baramulla.

Meanwhile, he said that the concerned chief medical officer (CMO) would come along with some family members and take away the body in accordance with the protocol laid down.

J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal confirmed report "Sad start to the day. Unfortunate demise of a coronavirus patient in Srinagar this morning" he tweeted.