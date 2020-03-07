COVID-19: J&K FRO issues advisory regarding travel history

COVID-19: J&K FRO issues travel advisory

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 07 2020, 21:18pm ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2020, 21:18pm ist

In view of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases being reported from several countries as well as parts of India J&K Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) has asked all foreigners visiting Union Territory to adhere to go for mandatory checkup before entering the UT.
 

An official spokesperson said people visiting J&K from China, Iran, Italy, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, Hong Kong as well as parts of India to go for a mandatory medical checkup at the nearest medical centre before entering J&K.

