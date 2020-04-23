COVID-19 Lockdown: Delhi Police received 782 calls in 24 hrs seeking help

The Delhi Police received over 700 calls on their helpline number within a period of 24 hours till Thursday afternoon seeking assistance in resolving issues being faced by people due to the lockdown, officials said.

A total of 782 calls were received from Wednesday 2 pm to Thursday 2 pm, out of which 46 were related to areas outside the national capital and those have been referred to the respective state police, they said.

While eight calls were regarding having no food or money, which have been forwarded to an NGO for direct relief at their addresses, four were about medical issue and 626 calls were related to movement passes, the police said.

In total, 27,789 calls have been received so far, they said.

A food delivery network established in all 15 districts with involvement of nearly 400 NGOs, RWAs and good samaritans facilitated by Delhi Police has led to provision of meals and food packets at more than 250 locations. This has enabled feeding of nearly 3,16,426 people and providing dry ration kits to 4,069 people on Wednesday.

A campaign under '50 meal pack challenge' driven by a group of young professionals led to distribution of 31 dry ration kits, each containing 20 kg of rice, flour, dal, salt, spices, oil and soap, in Rohini, Rangpuri and Madangir, the police said.