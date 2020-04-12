COVID-19: Lockdown in UP extended for fortnight

COVID-19: Lockdown in UP extended for fortnight, tally reaches 480

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 12 2020, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 19:35 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh recorded 28 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday taking the state tally to 480 even as the 21-day lockdown period, which would have ended on Tuesday, was extended for a fortnight.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Additional chief secretary, home, Avaneesh Awasthi told reporters here that Agra, with 104 cases, had the maximum number of Coronavirus positive people.

He also said that around 80 per cent of the total cases of infection had been reported from the hotspot areas in the state. The government has identified 133 hotspots in 16 districts in the state.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Awasthi said that 46 patients had completely recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown period for another fortnight from Wednesday.

Sources said that 41 of the 75 districts in the state were affected by the virus infection. In the other 34 districts, the government was likely to give some relaxation.

There would however be a complete ban on inter-district movement of vehicles. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

 