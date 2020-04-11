COVID-19 lockdown likely to be extended, hints Arvind Kejriwal

India appears to be headed for extending the 21-day lockdown for another fortnight from April 15 to fight COVID-19 with some relaxations even as an official announcement is awaited.

The first indication of the extension came soon after the conclusion of a nearly four-hour video conference Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with all Chief Ministers to review the situation with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal indicating that a decision has been taken on this.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has taken the correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it."

However, an official announcement is awaited. Odisha and Punjab governments have already announced their decision to extend the lockdown in their states till this month-end.

Government sources said most states have requested the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown for two more weeks. The Central government is considering this request, they said.

During the video conference, Kejriwal urged PM Modi to extend the nationwide lockdown till April 30. He said the lockdown should be for the whole country and not just Delhi.

"Extending the lockdown in Delhi alone will not serve any purpose," a source quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of the state to discuss the situation in the country. PM Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy later said that most Chief Ministers sought the extension in lockdown and the Prime Minister agreed to it. The Prime Minister felt that the activities in the farm sector should continue and guidelines will be issued by the Centre on the construction industry in a graded manner, he added.

Sources said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy was of the view that lockdown in his state should be only for 37 hotspots but assured the Prime Minister that he will support whatever decision PM Modi takes.