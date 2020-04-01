COVID-19 lockdown: Madhya Pradesh governor dedicates his kitchen to feed poor

Governors usually swing into action during constitutional crisis, but the Raj Bhavan in Madhya Pradesh is feeding the poor who have been affected by the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The governor's kitchen has been sending out as many as 100 food packets on a daily basis and sometimes even at a short notice, a spokesperson from Raj Bhavan said on Wednesday.

"Governor Lalji Tandon has not only directed his staff to supply 100 food packets daily during lockdown period, but also ensured that in case of emergencies, parcels can be delivered at a short notice," the official told PTI.

Soon after the lockdown was announced, Tandon dedicated the Raj Bhavan kitchen for community service, by directing the staff to supply 100 food packets daily, which were distributed to needy persons through the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, he said.

Apart from this, the governor also directed his staff to supply food packets at a short notice of just two hours during emergencies, he said.

"We have stocked enough raw materials for this purpose and are always ready to supply food packets at a short notice, apart from the everyday quota of 100 parcels," the spokesperson said.

The Raj Bhavan kitchen has sent out 800-900 food packets to people affected by the lockdown, he said.

Tandon personally examined each item packed in the food parcels and also tasted them to ensure quality, he added.

"The governor has said that this token measure is being taken to inspire people to serve the needy. It is our duty to see that no one remains hungry during this coronavirus crisis," the official said.

The governor also appealed to presidents of mohalla and utsav committees to help the poor in their areas by providing them food and essentials during the lockdown.