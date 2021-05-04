Covid-19 lockdown restrictions intensified in Srinagar after surge in cases

After Srinagar district was declared as 'Red Zone' in the wake of huge surge in Covid-19 cases, authorities on Tuesday imposed strict measures in the city with civil and police administration on roads to enforce the curfew.

The streets wore a deserted look in Srinagar as the Union Territory government has imposed lockdown till May 6. Srinagar reported 1,126 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally of active cases up to 9,554. Srinagar’s classification as a Red Zone resulted in stricter containment measures on Tuesday to slow down the spread of the disease.

Police and paramilitary forces sealed off main roads in most places in Srinagar and erected temporary barriers at several other places to check the ‘unwanted’ movement of people.

“I appeal to the people to stay at home and come out only in extreme medical emergencies. It is in our interest to break the transmission chain and, at the same time, follow all SOPs related to Covid-19,” Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Aijaz Asad told reporters.

He also said several vehicles were seized by the police as SSP Srinagar is himself on the ground to ensure that nobody violated curfew guidelines. “The vehicles of all those persons will be seized who are coming out of their homes unnecessarily,” the DC warned.

Health experts have been advocating for extended curfew to bring down the number of cases.

The administration has exempted grocery shops, milk and dairy product shops, fruit and vegetable mandi, bakery and meat shops from the curfew and allowed to function between 1000 hrs and 1800 hrs. Chemist shops, LPG/petrol pumps, ATM, media, FCI, e-Commerce, COVID-19 vaccination, inter-state movement is also allowed during the lockdown.