Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh govt extends parole of 4,000 prisoners by 60 days

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the parole of about 4,000 prisoners for another 60 days in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,798 and 1,701 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, respectively, taking the total caseload in the state to 1,94,745.

"About 4,000 prisoners are currently out of jails on parole in the state. The government has decided to extend the parole of such prisoners for another 60 days in view of Covid-19 cases", Mishra, who also holds Jail portfolio, told reporters.

Parole is the temporary or permanent release of a prisoner before the expiry of a sentence, on the promise of good behaviour.

The decision to grant parole to inmates of jails was taken in March this year after the Supreme Court directed states to take steps to decongest jails so as to contain the spread of coronavirus in these facilities.

In Madhya Pradesh, parole of prisoners was extended by another 60 days in September this year.

4,000 of the total 43,000 inmates from 125 jails in the state had been granted parole while 3,000 others were released on interim bail.

As per the guidelines, the jail department tests every new prisoner for Covid-19 at the time of admission.