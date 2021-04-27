Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh to set up 1000-bed hospital next to Bina Refinery

With transportation of oxygen emerging as a challenge, Madhya Pradesh now plans to set up a 1,000-bed Covid Care Centre next to Bina Refinery.

The Refinery, operated by a subsidiary of BPCL, has promised to ensure the supply of oxygen to the facility.

"Bina Refinery in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district has started setting up a 1,000-bed temporary hospital near its plant site," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

“The refinery has adequate oxygen generating capacity, but we do not have any system to transport this oxygen to another site. So we decided to set up a temporary hospital near the refinery itself,” Chouhan said.

Bina Refinery is owned and operated by Bharat Oman Refineries Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 13,590 fresh coronavirus positive cases, its highest daily spike. According to the Union Health Ministry, the spike in Madhya Pradesh was 5.6 times the maximum cases the state reported in a single day during the first wave.

During the first wave, the highest number of cases reported in a single day was 2,391 on September 24 last year.

The state's caseload stands at 4,46,811, including 4,788 deaths, 75 of which took place in the last 24 hours.

During the second wave, Covid-19 cases began to rise in Madhya Pradesh from late March and have shot up sharply in the past fortnight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chouhan on Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Chouhan said the state government was implementing Modi’s suggestion of creating micro-containment zones to curb the spread of the disease.