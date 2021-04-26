Covid: Farmer donates Rs 2L kept for daughter's wedding

Covid-19: MP farmer donates Rs 2 lakh kept for daughter's marriage to buy oxygen

As of Sunday, Madhya Pradesh's caseload stood at 4,99,304 and toll to 5,133, as per the state health department

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 26 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 22:35 ist
Gurjar, who survives on farming, said he raised his daughter Anita with great care and wished that her marriage, which took place on Sunday, was a grand ceremony. Representative image: iStock Photo

Moved by the plight of Covid-19 patients and the growing scramble for medical oxygen, a farmer from Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh has donated Rs 2 lakh he had set aside for his daughter's lavish marriage to the local administration for buying the life-saving gas.

Champalal Gurjar, who hails from Gwal Deviyan village, has handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to district collector Mayank Agrawal for buying two cylinders of medical oxygen one for the district hospital and another for Jeeran Tehsil where he lives.

Gurjar, who survives on farming, said he raised his daughter Anita with great care and wished that her marriage, which took place on Sunday, was a grand ceremony.

However, the pandemic situation made Gurjar change his mind at the last moment.

"....So to make my daughter's marriage memorable, I donated Rs 2 lakh to the district administration so that they can buy two oxygen cylinders," he added.

Anita said the noble deed of her father left her overwhelmed with joy.

"Right now, there is a dire need for medical oxygen given the surge in Covid-19 cases," she said.

Collector Agrawal praised Gurjar's gesture.

"If others take a cue from the farmer and donate, the fight against the pandemic will become a lot easier," he said.

As of Sunday, Madhya Pradesh's caseload stood at 4,99,304 and toll to 5,133, as per the state health department.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
oxygen

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

Is it safe for women to take Covid shot during period?

Is it safe for women to take Covid shot during period?

 