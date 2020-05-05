COVID-19: MP govt makes committee to revive industries

COVID-19: MP govt constitutes committee to revive industries

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • May 05 2020, 15:18 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 15:18 ist

The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a committee of industrialists to attract investments and revive industries from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, an official said on Tuesday.

The industrial policy and investment promotion department has constituted a committee, which will advise the state government about ways to attract investments in the aftermath of the pandemic, an official from the public relations department said.

The principal secretary of the department will be convenor of the committee, while the principal secretary of micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) department will be co-convenor, he said.

As many as 12 industrialists including Trident's Rajendra Gupta, HEG Ltd's Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Bridgestones's Michihiro Suzuki and Netlink's Anurag Shrivastava are in the committee, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
MSME

What's Brewing

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

 