COVID-19: MP govt constitutes committee to revive industries

The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a committee of industrialists to attract investments and revive industries from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, an official said on Tuesday.

The industrial policy and investment promotion department has constituted a committee, which will advise the state government about ways to attract investments in the aftermath of the pandemic, an official from the public relations department said.

The principal secretary of the department will be convenor of the committee, while the principal secretary of micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) department will be co-convenor, he said.

As many as 12 industrialists including Trident's Rajendra Gupta, HEG Ltd's Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Bridgestones's Michihiro Suzuki and Netlink's Anurag Shrivastava are in the committee, he added.