No more one-day salary cut for U'khand govt employees

Covid-19: No more one-day salary cut for Uttarakhand govt employees

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Oct 19 2020, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 17:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Uttarakhand government on Monday issued an order to not deduct one day salary of state government employees under the Covid-19 fund with effect from October 1. 

The order comes days after the state cabinet decided to exempt the state government staffers from the pay cut, which was imposed for a year in June.

However, one day salary of ministers, MLAs, IAS, IPS and IFS officers will continue to be cut for a year as their contribution to the fund, the order signed by Secretary (Health) Amit Negi said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttarakhand
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Are all human beings decent deep inside?   

Are all human beings decent deep inside?   

Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020

Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

How does China's digital yuan work?

How does China's digital yuan work?

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

 