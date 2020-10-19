Covid-19: No more one-day salary cut for Uttarakhand govt employees

The Uttarakhand government on Monday issued an order to not deduct one day salary of state government employees under the Covid-19 fund with effect from October 1.
The order comes days after the state cabinet decided to exempt the state government staffers from the pay cut, which was imposed for a year in June.
However, one day salary of ministers, MLAs, IAS, IPS and IFS officers will continue to be cut for a year as their contribution to the fund, the order signed by Secretary (Health) Amit Negi said.
Are all human beings decent deep inside?
Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020
Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert
How does China's digital yuan work?
Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms
Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?
Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College
DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah
Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs