COVID-19: No religious, social, political gatherings of over 50 in Delhi till March 31

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2020, 14:50pm ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2020, 14:50pm ist
Passengers wear masks while travelling in a Metro as a prevention measure against coronavirus, in New Delhi, Monday, March 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said religious, social, cultural and political gatherings comprising more than 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Delhi government has also closed down gyms, nightclubs and spas till March-end, he said at a press conference.

"No religious, social, cultural and political gathering comprising more than 50 people will be allowed till March 31. The restriction is applicable to protests too," he said.

There is, however, no restriction on weddings but people are advised to postpone the dates, the chief minister said. 

