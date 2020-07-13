Covid-19: One death, 7 new cases in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district

One Covid-19 patient died while seven others including a police officer tested positive for the virus in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said on Monday.
According to District Magistrate of Shamli, Jasjit Kaur, there are 30 active coronavirus cases in the district.
A total of 29 samples were sent for testing out of which seven including that of the station house officer (SHO) of Shamli district have tested positive, Kaur said.
The man who died of Covid-19 on Sunday had been referred to a hospital in Meerut, officials said.
