Covid-19: One death, 7 new cases in UP's Shamli

Covid-19: One death, 7 new cases in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jul 13 2020, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 12:33 ist
A health activist raises awareness of the novel coronavirus, in Uttar Pradesh. Credit: AFP

One Covid-19 patient died while seven others including a police officer tested positive for the virus in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said on Monday.

According to District Magistrate of Shamli, Jasjit Kaur, there are 30 active coronavirus cases in the district.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A total of 29 samples were sent for testing out of which seven including that of the station house officer (SHO) of Shamli district have tested positive, Kaur said.

The man who died of Covid-19 on Sunday had been referred to a hospital in Meerut, officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Shamli district

What's Brewing

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

China's lust for water

China's lust for water

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

 